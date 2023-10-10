Thousands of people took to the streets in several French cities this Monday (9) to express solidarity with Israel. The mobilization comes days after the attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against Israeli territory, which triggered a new bloody conflict in the Middle East.

The largest pro-Israel demonstration took place in the country’s capital, Paris, and was attended by members of Emmanuel Macron’s government, such as spokesman Olivier Veran. Furthermore, former president Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012) was also present at the events.

Other mobilizations were registered in the cities of Marseille, Nice, Nancy, Lille, Montpellier and Bordeaux, reflecting the geographic diversity of support expressed by the French.

Former President Sarkozy strongly condemned Hamas attacks against Israel, calling them “barbarism.” During the demonstration, there were also expressions of discontent towards leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, accused of ambiguity in his statement about the terrorist attack.

While pro-Israel demonstrations were taking place in the French streets, authorities in the country launched an operation to detain ten people who had direct connections to anti-Semitic acts, which have been growing in France since the Hamas terrorist attack that occurred last Saturday (7).

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that there has been a considerable increase in the number of acts of anti-Semitism in the country since Saturday. In total, 20 incidents involving acts of anti-Semitism were recorded in France in the last few days, which included threats to synagogues and visitors to Jewish stores.

Darmanin called the increase in cases “dramatic”.

France is home to the second largest Jewish population in the world after Israel and the United States. The Eiffel Tower, an iconic symbol of Paris, is lit up in blue and white in solidarity with Israel. (With EFE Agency)