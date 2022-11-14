The first concentration of the French team in Clairefontaine ahead of the Qatar World Cup was not without surprises this Monday.

The ‘Bleus’ unexpectedly summoned Marcus Thuramforward of Borussia Mönchengladbach, but they will not have the defender of the Paris S. G. Presnel

Kimpembe, who will be replaced by Axel Disassifrom Monaco.

Thuram, 25, currently the second top scorer in the Bundesliga (10 goals), had not been called up by France since the Euro 2021who played as a substitute.

soccer family

The son of Lilian Thuram, world champion winger with the ‘Bleus’ in 1998, capped four times in 2020 and 2021, is expected at the training center in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, on the outskirts of Parison Monday, on the first day that the 26 players summoned by the French team that will travel to Qatar will meet.

Thuram has had a good start to the season with the Borussia Monchengladbachwith which he has scored thirteen goals and provided four assists in all competitions.

For his part, Kimpembe is still not recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, so he has been ruled out, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Monday.

Kimpembe, 2018 world champion with the French team, played fifteen minutes again on Sunday with the Parisian club, after having been off the pitch since the end of October.

But the player himself “does not consider himself sufficiently recovered to be able to maintain his position within the defense of Les Bleus in Qatar,” the FFF said in a statement.

The selectors have until this Monday at 18:00 GMT to transmit their official list to FIFA. France shares World Cup Group D with Australia, Tunisia and Denmark.

AFP