France in the crosshairs of hacker attacks of “unprecedented intensity”. Since Sunday evening various state administrations and ministerial departments have been targeted by computer hackers, Bfmtv reports.

A crisis unit was immediately activated for “countermeasures” and to “ensure the continuity of IT services”. The impact of the attacks would be “reduced for most services”.

The staff of Dinum, the Interministerial Directorate for Digital, and of Anssi, the National Agency for the Security of IT Systems, are at work.