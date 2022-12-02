Antoine Griezmann striker of Atletico Madrid and of the French national team, had scored the equalizer in the match that closed the group stage of the France against the Tunisia , only to have it revoked after a check by the referee to the VAR. These are some statements by the former Barcelona player at the press conference:

“I think I was already one of the first to have a goal disallowed by VAR, it was against Spain. It sucks, you’re not allowed to celebrate as you’d like. Yes, I’m disappointed, but unfortunately that’s how it went. Maybe because we were already qualified I think if we were still playing something then things would have been different.”