Despite a somewhat similar economic trajectory “France is going through a much hotter period of crisis than Italy” and this is determined by many factors, starting from the “very centralized political system, with a figure like Macron he wanted to embody a sovereignty without intermediaries and which is therefore like a lightning rod in the extreme electricity of the twenty years of anger”. This was stated by Gilles Gressani, professor at Sciences Po and director of Le Grand Continent, a geopolitical magazine, who in an interview with Adnkronos analyzes the unrest that broke out in France after the killing of 17-year-old Nahel by a policeman in Nanterre.

According to Gressani, the events in Nanterre have paradoxically strengthened the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, which seemed “on the verge” of a reshuffle during the days of the very tough protests over the pension reform, when we were talking about total ministers’ and Macron seemed intending to give more space to the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

“The extreme instability of these days makes a government reshuffle less likely, at least until the situation is back under control. The Borne government, paradoxically and momentarily, is now more solid”, explains the director of Le Grand Continent, underlining however that it is an “epiphenomenon”, while the demand for order and the state of shock of an increasingly large part of public opinion “risks giving even more strength to the proposals of the radical right, with the left instead in the impasse of a social movement that has no support in society”.

Gressani wonders if this umpteenth ’embrasement’ – this new fire in French society – poses a fundamental question to the French political and institutional model. “France is heading towards a new social explosion with no other political solution to the police repression appearing on the horizon – he continues – In a spiral of anger and discontent that has a two-dimensional cause: the symbolic and material downgrading of large parts of French society .

The data from the last few nights of violence, from the drop in arrests to that in the number of fires and destroyed buildings, seem to indicate a progressive reduction in the extent of the clash, however – warns Gressani – the violence remains “extremely intense” despite the massive presence of the forces of order, with more than 40,000 agents mobilised.

“Unlike 2005, the protest had a much more widespread extension. It is not limited to the poorest areas of the banlieues: there are already various fires and devastations in the center of Paris and in many cities, including small and medium-sized ones”, adds the director of Le Grand Continent, according to which since the protests of the ‘Gilets jaunes’ France has been going through social crises that have very different geographies, but which manifest themselves in a “systematic” way.

This convergence of anger, he points out, also creates “perturbations” on France’s international agenda, so much so that in the last six months, President Macron has had to cancel two key diplomatic moments, the visit of Charles of England and his state trip to Germany. “Moreover, we are one year away from the Olympic Games in Paris – he concludes – many are wondering how France will manage to guarantee Olympic security and peace”.