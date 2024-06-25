(Adnkronos) – The Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, if it were to win the next legislative elections in France, will be “even more double”, because it will try to “hide” the program presented to voters, which is “inapplicable”. Sandro Gozi, MEP for Renew Europe elected in France, told Adnkronos in Brussels.

