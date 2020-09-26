France Government orders Marseille restaurants closed due to coronavirus: Desperate entrepreneurs refuse to obey

French koronavirustartunnat crossed the border on Friday, a half-million case. Restaurants in the second largest city, Marseille, were ordered to close, but the ban is hardly enforced.

In the south Residents and entrepreneurs in the French port city of Marseille are calling for a decision to close restaurants and bars due to the coronavirus.

Marseille is the second largest city in France and has become the center of the second wave of the viral epidemic.

Towards the end of the week, the people of Marseilles gathered to demonstrate. The economy of Marseilles entrepreneurs can no longer withstand the second wave of austerity measures. According to local politicians, the actions are unreasonable.

The protests began after the French government imposed new restrictions on Thursday: the capital, Paris, and ten other major French cities, will have to close restaurants and bars from Monday afternoon. In Marseille, however, they were ordered to close completely for two weeks as early as Saturday.

On Friday, the mayor of Marseille Michele Rubirola told the messaging service On Twitter, the City of Marseilles had not been consulted on the Government ‘s decision at all.

“We are desperate. The closure is humiliating, ”a Marseille-based restaurateur told Reuters Bernard Marty. “This penalizes not only restaurateurs but the entire sector: suppliers, event organizers, nightclubs. Do they expect us to die in silence? ”

Local radio network According to France Bleu the city administration and the local police are on the same line, and far from everyone is going to comply with the government order. Deputy Mayor Samia Ghali said on Friday that Marseille police will not write fines to restaurateurs if they keep their nutrition shops open.

French Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne has promised that the state will cover the fixed costs of restaurants and bars during the restrictions, according to the news agency Reuters. According to Borne, unemployment security solutions would also ensure that workers receive their wages in full.

Coronavirus infections detected in France exceeded 500,000 cases on Friday.