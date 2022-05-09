Farewell to Régine Zylberberg, “the Queen of the night”: successful singer and actress in France who died at 92

Goodbye Régine. There France addresses a final farewell to the singer, actress and “Queen of the night” from Paris disappeared on May 1st at the age of 92. THE funeral of this mythical Parisian personality began shortly before eleven in the cemetery Pére-Lachaise. Among those present, Carla Bruni, Jane Birkin, Marc Lavoine, Carole Bouquetthe artistic director of Radio France Didier Varrod, Anthony Delon, Rachida Dati or the mayor from Paris, Anne Hidalgobut also many citizens.

As theHandlethe coffin of Régine he arrived aboard a carriage pulled by two horses and decorated with white flowers. Singer Catherine Ringer opened the ceremony with a version of the song “Les p’tits papiers”, written by Serge Gainsbourg, resumed in chorus by those present gathered under the ‘Coupole’ of Pére-Lachaise. Icon of sixties, Régine owned 22 nightclubs that bore her name in the four corners of the planet, including the legendary “Chez Régine” near the Champs-Elysées. By the way, it was she who had the “jukeboxes” replaced with turntables and disc jockeys.

Régine – The Great Zoa (1973)

The queen of the night Paris in recent days it was also honored by the president Emmanuel Macron “He was everywhere the lights were twinkling, in his clubs, on the stage Olympiafrom Bobino, of the Folies Bergére or Carnegie Hall, and up to our screens, “wrote the Elysée after his death last week, adding:” The President of the Republic and his wife greet a great figure of the Parisian night and French song . They address their heartfelt condolences to her family, to all those who danced at Régine’s, to all the French who love to sing her songs. “

