France, the failure of the “African colonies”. Macron’s definitive step backwards

There France has made a final decision, enough with them African colonies. The last command came yesterday from Macron who ordered his soldiers to leave the Niger before the end of the year. Therefore – we read in La Stampa – the economic control of resources and money, the satrap-vassals made and unmade for their own use. He was the penultimate, he still remains but with very different means and tricks the “indirect rule” American. A story that reveals certain desperate limits of human intelligence. It goes into the attic among the useless junk de Gaulle’s dream, great utopian and denier of the present, feigning independence to keep the empire in the old mold. To extinguish it, as proof of how rotten it was, one shoulder was enough of four ramshackle Sahelian colonels, moreover trained by the French themselves. Ultimately a form of euthanasia.

The requiem for a defunct empire, now that the French soldiers will also abandon Niger within the year, we are obliged to sing it. France, for some time, in Africa has been a country full of dark areas, late, violent, he made gigantic mistakes there. It’s also our fault that as Europe – continues La Stampa – we haven’t been able to say: enough! On the contrary we have granted a blank delegation over half of Africa accepting now worn-out terminologies, filthy ideologies that continued to oppress, rhetorical chatter of sclerotic figures. Allowing it to prolong a future that was already mortgaged. For example we went to Niameytogether with the Germans, with two hundred soldiers, the usual “instructors”, a pretext with which make-up is always done on useless or unpresentable missions.

