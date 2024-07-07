France Votes, Second Round Begins. The Specter of Violence After Polls Close

Sunday of high tension in France where the polling stations are open since this morning for the second round of the legislative elections. Citizens will be able to vote until 6:00 p.m., although in some large cities such as Paris, Marseille or Lyon the polls will close at 8:00 p.m. The first projections are expected at that time. For fear of riots, they will be deployed 30 thousand police and gendarmerie officers throughout the territory. In Paris, the Prefecture banned a rally in front of the National Assembly called by the anti-fascist collective Paris banlieu.



According to all polls, Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National continues to be the big favouritealthough it will hardly be able to reach an absolute majority in the National Assembly, set at 289 deputies out of 577. The latest survey conducted by the Elabe institute for the television channel “BfmTV” sees the far-right party in the lead with a range between 200 and 230 seats, followed by the left united in the New Popular Front, between 165 and 190 seatsWhile the outgoing majority of President Emmanuel Macronwhich runs under the colours of Insieme per la Repubblica, is given between 120 and 140 seats. A scenario which, if confirmed, it would make it difficult to have the Rassemblement National in government in cohabitation with MacronMarine Le Pen herself declared in recent days that to come to power it would be enough to even come close to an absolute majority, but with such a projection the arrival in Matignon, seat of the executive, becomes complicated for the far-right party and the candidate for prime minister Jordan Bardella.

The Republican “barrier” therefore seems destined to work.at least according to projections. The parties of the New Popular Front withdrew their candidates who came in third in the triangular runoff elections to disadvantage the far-right candidates, even if La France Insoumise has made it known that it will choose this option only in the constituencies where there is a concrete risk of a victory for the Le Penist party. More ambiguous Renaissance’s attitudeMacron’s party, and his allies. The Ministers of Economy and Interior, Bruno Le Maire and Ge’rald Darmanin respectively, spoke out against the vote for La France Insoumise, as did former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, leader of the Horizons party.

The scenario predicted by the polls in case of confirmation could be that of a government of national unitywith an alliance between centrist forces led by the Macronians, which however would have too few deputies. It is unlikely that an agreement will be reached between the New Popular Front and the outgoing majority. The hypothesis of a Italian-style technical governmentmoreover, it is difficult to achieve because it is far from the culture of the Fifth Republicwhile theand Macron’s resignation is even less likely. France is therefore preparing for a A fragmented Lower House, which according to the Constitution cannot be dissolved before a year after the decision taken by the Head of State on the evening of the European elections on 9 June.

Elections in France, turnout still at record level: it rises to 59.71%

Turnout in the French legislative runoff elections remains at record levels: According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, 59.71% of voters cast their votes at 5 pm of those entitled to vote, compared to 59.39% at the same time a week ago

Lavrov: “Second Round in France Manipulates Voters’ Will”

The elections in France do not resemble democracy very much, the second round is aimed at manipulating the will of the voters, Many candidates may withdraw from the electoral process in order to have the opportunity to defeat “conservatives or populists,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, RIA Novosti reports. “The first round of parliamentary elections has passed, and there are two of them. Moreover, the second round, it seems, was designed precisely to manipulate the will of voters during the first round, when some candidates can withdraw their candidacies to be persuaded to pave the way to defeat, as they say, conservatives or populists, this does not look much like democracy,” Lavrov said in an interview for the program “Moscow.”