The French go to the polls this Sunday to vote in the first round of the departmental and regional elections, which could represent an advance of the far-right party of Marine Le Pen.

In these elections the new assemblies of the 13 regions and 96 departments of mainland France will be elected and it is estimated that the extreme right of the Le Pen National Group (RN) will win at least one region for the first time, which would mean a great blow to traditional French politics.

Le Pen is not running as a candidate, but she has campaigned vigorously ahead of next year’s presidential elections that, according to polls, could end up being a close race between her and the centrist president Emmanuel Macron, who is looking for the re-election.

“What would be great for her (Le Pen), and would provoke a certain momentum in the presidential pre-campaign, would be for the National Grouping to win a region,” Stephane Zumsteeg, of the Ipsos polling company, told the AFP news agency. .

Although far-right politicians preside over a handful of cities, running a region with a billion-euro budget and powers over schools, transportation and economic development would give him the kind of legitimacy Le Pen craves, analysts say.

Voting will take place over two consecutive Sundays, and a second round will be required on June 27, unless the parties get more than 50% in the first round.

French President Emmanuel Macron at a polling station during the first round of the French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France. on June 20, 2021. © Christian Hartmann / Reuters

Prediction problems

Analysts warn that results cannot be extrapolated too much, which in many cases will be conditioned by local dynamics and high abstention, which limits how much they should be seen as indicators for the broader political landscape in France.

However, the outcome will inevitably shape the narrative in the coming weeks, particularly in relation to Le Pen’s strength and eligibility, as well as the status of Macron’s weakened Republic on the Move (LREM) party.

“These elections are never good for the party in power. They always hit him on the neck,” a minister told AFP last month.

Predictions are difficult due to the two-phase electoral system and the impact of the tactical vote, which often sees the majority parties coming together to keep the far right out of power.

A poll conducted by the groups Ipsos and Sopra Steria last week showed that the RN candidates were leading in six of the 13 major regions in the first round, meaning that Sunday night’s results could suggest broad dominance. of the party.

However, due to the tactical anti-RN vote – left and center voters often flock to prevent the far right from winning – they could end up losing everything in the second round, as happened in the last elections in 2015.

Abstention is also another factor

A possible record abstention of up to 60% is also considered an important factor.

“The higher abstention goes up, in terms of the number of votes, the ends of the political spectrum are the winners,” said Pierre Lefebure, a political scientist at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

“Especially the RN, which has a very committed electorate and fired up by the campaign material in which the face of Marine Le Pen appears everywhere one year before the presidential elections,” he added.

For his part, Antoine Bristielle, an expert in public opinion at the Jean-Jaures Foundation, with a leftist leaning, believes that the vote will be one more step in the normalization of the former extreme right.

“It is seen that it is not so much that the ideas of the National Group are more popular or are more accepted by French society,” he told AFP. “It’s that the party no longer scares people enough to provoke a wave of opposition.”

Voters have shrugged off the series of scandals that have engulfed at least half a dozen RN candidates for their racist or anti-Semitic comments in the past, or for their criminal records.

Meanwhile, the vote is also seen as critical for center-right presidential candidates Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hautes de France region, and Valerie Pecresse, who leads the Paris region, who are up for re-election.

The elections could also represent a breakthrough for the EELV green party, which performed well in local elections last year.

The polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

