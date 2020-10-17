The infection process in France seems out of control: In Paris and eight other Corona hotspots, citizens are no longer allowed to leave their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. France reported more than 25,000 new corona infections within one day on Friday evening, the day before it was even more than 30,000. The number of corona deaths rose by 122 on Friday to a total of 33,303 since the pandemic began. The new curfews are the toughest measure in France since the end of the nationwide lockdown on May 11th.

On the eve of the measure, which came into force at midnight, there were still numerous people in the capital. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, the terraces of the brasseries and restaurants that were still open on the Republic Square in Paris were still full. “We will enjoy it as long as possible,” said a 19-year-old student, accompanied by four friends. “We go to the restaurant, take a tour of the bars and take a short walk.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex rejected exceptions for the cultural sector on Friday. “Everyone must be at home by 9 p.m.,” said Prime Minister Castex about the new curfews for the metropolitan areas of Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Rouen, Saint-Etienne, Grenoble, Toulouse and Montpellier. There are exceptions for trips to work, medical reasons, walking a dog or caring for a loved one. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said this would cost the economy less than a nationwide lockdown.

France’s Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot had previously described exceptions for cinemas, theaters and concert halls as conceivable and thus raised hopes. The cultural institutions in the affected cities must now close at 9 p.m. as well as restaurants.

A few hours before a curfew began, a court in Toulouse overturned a local regulation to contain corona infections. The administrative court in the southwestern French city dismissed an order from the authorities to close bars and to restrict restaurants as too far.

In Toulouse, the prefecture also ordered the bars to be closed on October 12 and the restriction to groups of six people in restaurants. A number of representatives from the industry who feared for the economic survival of their operations had sued. The court now rejected the restrictions as disproportionate, but the curfews ordered by the central government in Paris are suitable for addressing the worsening corona situation.

During the visit to the Lille University Hospital, Premier Castex emphasized that the government wanted to help the hospitals that were coming under pressure again in the second corona wave. According to Castex, “almost 40” percent of the intensive care beds at the Lille University Hospital are occupied by corona patients, and in Paris it is even more. Many hospitals could reach their limits again by the end of October.

A German travel warning “for all of France” will also come into force on Saturday, as the Foreign Office announced. Only overseas territories such as New Caledonia and French Polynesia are not affected, but the Foreign Ministry “urgently advises against” travel here as well. The border area with Alsace, Lorraine and the administrative district of Champagne-Ardenne will also be considered a risk area again for the first time since mid-June, as the Robert Koch Institute announced. This caused unrest in the region.

“The borders will not be closed,” assured the affected French region of Grand Est. Baden-Württemberg, Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate also declared that the borders would remain open. Daily life, work and study should not be “paralyzed by a complete lockdown”, declared the Prime Ministers Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), Tobias Hans (CDU) and Malu Dreyer (SPD). During the first Corona wave in the spring, Germany had largely sealed off the border with France.

According to the three federal states, cross-border commuters are allowed to move “within 24 hours within the border area”. French people neither have to present a negative corona test nor go into quarantine to shop in Germany. For family reunions, visits to the doctor or compelling professional reasons, even 72-hour exceptions are planned, said the French parliamentarian Christophe Arend the radio station France Bleu. In France, there is no quarantine requirement for travelers from Germany. (AFP)