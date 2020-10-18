The infection process in France seems out of control: In Paris and eight other Corona hotspots, citizens are no longer allowed to leave their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. France reported a new daily record on Saturday evening with more than 32,000 new corona infections within one day. The number of corona deaths rose by 122 on Friday to a total of 33,303 since the pandemic began. The new curfews are the toughest measure in France since the end of the nationwide lockdown on May 11th.

On the eve of the measure, which came into force at midnight, there were still numerous people in the capital. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, the terraces of the brasseries and restaurants that were still open on the Republic Square in Paris were still full. “We will enjoy it as long as possible,” said a 19-year-old student, accompanied by four friends. “We go to the restaurant, take a tour of the bars and take a short walk.”

Editions are reminiscent of spring in France

Prime Minister Jean Castex rejected exceptions for the cultural sector on Friday. “Everyone must be at home by 9 p.m.,” said Prime Minister Castex about the new curfews for the metropolitan areas of Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Rouen, Saint-Etienne, Grenoble, Toulouse and Montpellier. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said this would cost the economy less than a nationwide lockdown.

The Paris Ministry of the Interior published a form on Friday evening that anyone who has to go to the door during the curfew should carry with them. The following exceptions can be specified, among other things: commute to work, medical emergencies, care of relatives or care of children or the way to the airport or train station for long-distance travel. Walking the dog is also allowed – but only within a radius of one kilometer from the apartment.

There is a threat of 135 euros fine

The strict regulations are reminiscent of spring. At that time there were very strict exit restrictions all over France. Even then, you were only allowed to go outside for a valid reason – for example to go shopping. Walks were limited in time and only allowed within one kilometer of the apartment. People also had to document all of this with a form. Parks and beaches were closed at that time.

Anyone who does not adhere to the new restrictions must pay a fine of 135 euros – for repeat offenders, thousands of euros can be due. 12,000 police officers are to monitor compliance with the rules.

France’s Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot had previously described exceptions for cinemas, theaters and concert halls as conceivable and thus raised hopes. The cultural institutions in the affected cities must now close at 9 p.m. as well as restaurants.

Restaurateurs have massively criticized the measure. They had to close for weeks in the spring and are now again complaining about heavy loss of income. “It’s the death of the restaurants in Paris in the evening. In the capital, people arrive at the restaurant at 9 pm, we don’t eat with the chickens here. A very large majority of the establishments will therefore close around 6 pm in the evening.” said the president of the Umih Île de France hotel and restaurant association, Frank Delvau, to the newspaper “Le Figaro”.

“I see that as a ban on life,” says one student

“I don’t see anyone at the university anymore because all my courses are online; my dance class, which ends at 10 p.m., is canceled, and if you can’t go out in the evening … I see that as a ban on life,” said the 22nd -year-old student Coline from the Sorbonne of the newspaper “Le Parisien”.

A few hours before a curfew began, a court in Toulouse overturned a local regulation to contain corona infections. The administrative court in the southwestern French city dismissed an order from the authorities to close bars and to restrict restaurants as too far.

In Toulouse, the prefecture also ordered the bars to be closed on October 12 and the restriction to groups of six people in restaurants. A number of representatives from the industry who feared for the economic survival of their operations had sued. The court now rejected the restrictions as disproportionate, but the curfews ordered by the central government in Paris are suitable for addressing the worsening corona situation.

During the visit to the Lille University Hospital, Premier Castex emphasized that the government wanted to help the hospitals that were coming under pressure again in the second corona wave. According to Castex, “almost 40” percent of the intensive care beds at the Lille University Hospital are occupied by corona patients, and in Paris it is even more. Many hospitals could reach their limits again by the end of October.

German travel warning for all of France since Saturday

A German travel warning “for all of France” will also come into force on Saturday, as the Foreign Office announced. Only overseas territories such as New Caledonia and French Polynesia are not affected, but the Foreign Ministry “urgently advises against” travel here as well. The border area with Alsace, Lorraine and the administrative district of Champagne-Ardenne will also be considered a risk area again for the first time since mid-June, as the Robert Koch Institute announced. This caused unrest in the region.

“The borders will not be closed,” assured the affected French region of Grand Est. Baden-Württemberg, Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate also declared that the borders would remain open. Daily life, work and study should not be “paralyzed by a complete lockdown”, declared the Prime Ministers Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), Tobias Hans (CDU) and Malu Dreyer (SPD). During the first Corona wave in the spring, Germany had largely sealed off the border with France.

According to the three federal states, cross-border commuters are allowed to move “within 24 hours within the border area”. French people neither have to present a negative corona test nor go into quarantine to shop in Germany. For family reunions, visits to the doctor or compelling professional reasons, even 72-hour exceptions are planned, said the French parliamentarian Christophe Arend the radio station France Bleu. In France, there is no quarantine requirement for travelers from Germany. (AFP, dpa)