ANDThe United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany announced new sanctions against Iran on Tuesday, particularly in air transport, after accusing the Islamic Republic of having supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

“We now have confirmation that Iran has made these transfers” of missiles, said diplomats from Britain, France and Germany. in a joint statementin which they announced “immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements” with the Islamic Republic. “We will also work to place Iran Air under sanctions,” they added.

The three European countries stated in their statement that this arms sale constitutes “a new escalation of Iran’s military support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”“This escalation, provoked by both Iran and Russia, is a direct threat to European security,” the text says.

“We will seek to identify significant entities and individuals involved with Iran’s ballistic missile program and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia.”he adds.

US accuses Iran of supplying missiles to Russia

London (United Kingdom), 09/10/2024.- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference with Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy Photo:EFE Share

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to the United Kingdom that Iran supplied missiles to Russia to use them “in the coming weeks” in Ukraine and announced new sanctions against the government of Tehran.

“Russia has received deliveries of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine against the Ukrainians,” Blinken said at a press conference in London, alongside British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

Blinken explained that the United States and its allies will impose these new sanctions against the government of Tehran and in particular against the national airline Iran Air..

The US diplomat said the Islamic Republic had gone ahead despite warnings from its government and that dozens of Russian military personnel had been trained in Iran using the Fath-360 missile, which has a range of 120 kilometers. “We had warned Iran privately that taking this step would constitute a dramatic escalation,” Blinken said.

On Monday, the European Union said that its Western allies had “information” about the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

“The new president and the new Iran’s foreign minister has repeatedly stated that he wants to restore dialogue with Europe. “They want sanctions to be eased. Destabilizing actions like these will have exactly the opposite effect,” Blinken warned.

Iran has rejected the allegations, calling them “false and misleading information.”

“This is nothing but horrible propaganda and a lie aimed at covering up the extent of the massive and illegal arms support by the United States and certain Western countries for the genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the Palestinian territory that is the scene of a war between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on X.

Blinken and Lammy travel to Ukraine to reaffirm support

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy Photo:EFE Share

During Blinken’s meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the two announced that they would travel together to Ukraine “this week.”

“We are the closest of allies, so I am delighted that we are travelling together, demonstrating our commitment to Ukraine,” Lammy said.

On the other hand, Blinken described it as “unjustified” the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a Turkish-American activist who was shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank last week.

Eygi belonged to the International Solidarity Movement (ISM)), a pro-Palestinian organization, and was in Beita to take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli settlements.

Blinken arrived in London on Monday to meet with Lammy on Tuesday and with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to share the determination of both countries to help Ukraine and to iron out their differences over Gaza.

Share British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo:EFE

The visit of the US Secretary of State precedes that of Keir Starmer to the White House on Fridaythe Labour Prime Minister’s second trip to Washington since coming to power in early July after fourteen years of Conservative rule.

Whether the “special relationship” between these two allied countries has endured beyond partisan divisionsHistorically, Democrats are considered to have always been closer to British Labour than to the Conservatives.

But for Keir Starmer, a full alignment with the Democrats could prove risky. Two months to go until the US electionsif Blinken’s party loses the election.

Kamala Harris has given Democrats increased hopes of victory after her late entry into the race to replace Joe Biden, and polls suggest she will be in a close race with Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Keir Starmer reiterated that he would maintain the position of his Conservative predecessor, who strongly supported Ukraine against RussiaThe United Kingdom is one of Ukraine’s most important supporters.

On the other hand, Starmer has taken a tougher stance towards Israel than the Conservatives. Last week, the Labour government announced the suspension of some 30 arms export licences to Israel out of a total of 350, stating that there was “a risk” that they would be used in violation of international humanitarian law in the conflict against Hamas in Gaza.