France Germany streaming and live TV: where to see the European 2021 match
FRANCE GERMANY STREAMING TV – Tonight, Tuesday 15 June 2021, at 9 pm France and Germany will compete in Munich for the first match of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see France Germany live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:
On TV
The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championships between France and Germany will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1 or 501) and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 9 pm today, Tuesday 15 June 2021. Expected (on both goals) ample pre and post game.
France Germany live stream
We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the France Germany match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone, and on the one reserved for Sky, SkyGo subscribers. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:
- Game: France-Germany
- Date: Tuesday 15 June 2021
- Schedule: 21
- TV channel: Rai 1, Sky Sport
- Streaming: RaiPlay.it, SkyGo
The probable formations
We have seen where to see the 2021 France Germany European Football Championship match, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:
France (4-3-3): Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Pogba, Kanté, Tolisso; Mbappé, Giroud, Griezmann
Germany (3-4-3): Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens; Müller, Gnabry, Havertz
