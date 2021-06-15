70 ‘



Corner, Germany. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.



70 ‘



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.



69 ‘



Corner, Germany. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.



66 ‘



Offside, France. Paul Pogba tried a through ball but Kylian Mbappé was in an offside position.



65 ‘



Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.



63 ‘



Corner, Germany. Corner committed by Raphael Varane.



62 ‘



Corner, Germany. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.



59 ‘



Benjamin Pavard (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



58 ‘



Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).



56 ‘



Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.



55 ‘



Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.



55 ‘



Foul by N’Golo Kanté (France).



54 ‘



Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.



52 ‘



Adrien Rabiot (France) hits the left post with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.



51 ‘



Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).



51 ‘



Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



51 ‘



Offside, France. Benjamin Pavard tried a through ball but Kylian Mbappé was caught offside.



Second half begins France 1, Germany 0.



45 ‘+ 2’



Final first half, France 1, Germany 0.



44 ‘



Offside, France. N’Golo Kanté tried a through ball, but Paul Pogba was caught offside.



43 ‘



Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).



43 ‘



Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



42 ‘



Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.



40 ‘



Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).



40 ‘



Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



38 ‘



Attempt missed by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.



36 ‘



Corner, France. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.



35 ‘



Foul by Kai Havertz (Germany).



35 ‘



Raphael Varane (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



30 ‘



Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).



30 ‘



Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



27 ‘



Attempt missed by Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box that goes high and deflected to the right from a direct free kick.



26 ‘



Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



26 ‘



Foul by Paul Pogba (France).



25 ‘



Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



24 ‘



Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



24 ‘



Foul by N’Golo Kanté (France).



22 ‘



Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (Germany) header at point blank range from the left side misses the ball from the right side of the goal. Assisted by Robin Gosens with a cross.



twenty’



Own goal by Mats Hummels, Germany. France 1, Germany 0.



17 ‘



Corner, France. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.



17 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.



16 ‘



Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) header from very close range goes too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross into the box after a corner kick.



fifteen’



Corner, France. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.



14 ‘



Offside, Germany. Robin Gosens tried a through ball but Thomas Müller was caught offside.



eleven’



Foul by Serge Gnabry (Germany).



eleven’



Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



7 ‘



Joshua Kimmich (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



7 ‘



Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).



7 ‘



Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



4′



Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.



4′



Foul by Paul Pogba (France).



4′



Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross after setting a free kick.



3′



Foul by N’Golo Kanté (France).



3′



Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

