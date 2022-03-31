France Germany is now paying for its incompetent energy policy, says French professor – France has decentralized gas purchases and believes it will save by saving

Nearly half of French homes are heated by gas, but policymakers believe the country will survive without Russian gas. Decision makers talk about saving and solidarity.

Now solidarity and cooperation are needed. This was stated by the head of the French Energy Regulatory Committee Jean-François Carenco In an interview with an RMC radio channel. He talked about saving gas and electricity and was already anticipating next winter.

The need for gas is strong in French everyday life, with 40 per cent of homes heated by gas. In winter, the need is four times higher than in summer.

The cessation of Russian gas supplies would leave a gap in France’s energy supply, but not nearly as large as that of neighboring Germany.

That is why, in France, we can talk about survival through cooperation – also spying on Germany.

“ “The Germans are dependent on Russian coal and gas, it’s a choice they’ve made.”

French the goal has been to decentralize energy procurement. About a fifth of the country’s gas consumption comes from Russia, but most, more than a third, comes from Norway. In Germany, 55% of the gas consumed comes from Russia.

“Germany is now paying for years of incompetent energy policy. The Germans are dependent on Russian coal and gas, a choice they have made,” says a professor and expert in energy at the renowned University of Sciences. Thierry Bros..

“France has thought that if it loses one supplier for some reason, it can find alternatives.”

See also Putin will visit India Professor Thierry Bros says the French do not like the idea of ​​bringing natural gas through a new pipeline through France from North Africa and Spanish terminals to Germany.

For a long time and short-term alternatives are now being feverishly sought in the country. New liquefied natural gas import terminal on the west coast? Gas imports from the United States and Qatar? Restarting coal-fired power plants? Regulation of gas distribution to industry?

According to the French Ministry of the Environment, gas accounted for 16% of France’s total energy consumption in 2020. Nuclear power accounted for 40%, oil for 28%, renewable energy for 14% and coal for 2%.

One solution to the energy crisis is to increase imports from the rest of the world. Les Echos –financial magazine According to the information, France is planning to build a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in front of the city of Le Havre. The floating terminal could supply up to 10% of France’s gas needs, but would not be available until one year at the earliest.

Already, about half of all natural gas in France comes from liquefied ships. At the import terminal, liquefied natural gas is vaporized and fed into the gas network or delivered to industrial use, for example. France already has four lng import terminals: two on the Mediterranean coast and two on the Atlantic side, which is a lot by European standards. The country is the third largest in Europe in terms of import capacity: only Spain and Britain pass.

In addition to its six-lb import terminals, Spain’s number one Spain has one direct submarine gas pipeline connection to Algeria and another via Morocco to Algeria. However, the latter has not been in place for months due to a diplomatic dispute between Morocco and Algeria. Today, Algeria produces more than 11% of Europe’s gas. Spain’s dependence on Russian gas, on the other hand, is small, at only 8% of consumption.

“ Algeria produces more than 11% of Europe’s gas.

Spanish management, and the recently visited President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen see that the country could play an even stronger role as a European energy producer. However, it would require a stronger connection of the Iberian Peninsula to the gas networks of Central Europe. The current two smaller gas pipelines from Spain to the south-west of France are small in capacity.

The MidCat gas pipeline from Spain across the Pyrenees to France has re-emerged in public debate. The plan was rejected in 2019 as too expensive, unnecessary and ecologically unsustainable. There was strong opposition from environmental organizations on both sides of the border. The French organization Les Amis de la Terre de France says activists are ready to reorganize.

According to them, investments in fossil energy should not be made.

“Instead, the focus should be on saving energy and promoting, for example, housing insulation,” says the organisation’s climate campaigner. Anna-Lena Rebaud says.

Professor Thierry Bros is also very skeptical about the Midcat gas pipeline and does not think it would respond to the current crisis. The construction of the pipeline would take four to five years and would be costly for France, but would not meet the country’s own needs. Bros sees the construction of the pipeline mainly in the rest of Europe and especially in Germany. He does not consider it appropriate for France to have to pay for the choices made by others.

Bros considers it important that investments in nuclear power plants continue in France.

But are solidarity and plans for new investment in the near future enough? What will happen to the French next winter if gas supplies to Russia do not continue?

“The French must be prepared to reduce their consumption,” Bros replies. “Otherwise, gas supply disruptions to the industry will not be avoided next winter.”

The election day for the first round of the French presidential election is April 10th.