Germany, France and Italy have suspended this Monday preventively the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Astrazeneca laboratory, as reported by the Ministries of Health of the three countries. Last week countries such as the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland decided to stop vaccination with the AstraZeneca antidote after registering “serious cases of thrombi. Other states – such as Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg and some communities Spanish autonomous communities – have decided simply to withdraw a specific batch of the Oxford vaccine, suspected of being related to embolisms.

The Spanish Ministry of Health will make a decision on the suspension of the inoculation campaign this afternoon, when the appearance of Carolina Darias is expected.

The German Health Ministry has added that the decision has been made based on a current recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the government body in charge of the approval of vaccines in the German country. The German institute has recommended further research on the vaccine.

French President Enmanuel Macron, for his part, said that “the decision has been made (…) to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca as a precaution and that they hope to resume it quickly if the EMA recommendation allows it.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) “will decide whether these new findings (of these side effects) affect the authorization of the vaccine.”

It has been a week since several countries suspended inoculation with AstraZeneca after verifying serious blood problems in some vaccinated.

Austria was the first, suspending a batch of vaccines on March 8 due to the death of a nurse who had just received a dose of AstraZeneca. The 49-year-old woman died of poor blood clotting.

Subsequently, other countries, including Italy, suspended some isolated batches. Several Scandinavian countries – Denmark, Norway and Iceland – went further and suspended all AstraZeneca vaccines, followed by the Netherlands on Sunday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of three used in Germany, while a fourth, from Johnson & Johnson, has already received the approval of the European authorities and it will be distributed between mid and late April, according to the Minister of Health.