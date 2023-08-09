IIn the case of the alleged deprivation of liberty of a German in eastern France, the responsible public prosecutor has announced a U-turn. The husband, who is also German, was released without charge, said Olivier Glady on Tuesday evening. There is “no evidence” that would justify further investigation against the man, the kidnapping scenario “never took place”.

Police took the 55-year-old man into custody on Monday after his wife was found naked and in poor condition. She had claimed to have been held captive in the shared apartment since 2011. However, the husband denied this.

As Glady now told the AFP news agency, the man previously taken into police custody on suspicion of deprivation of liberty left the police station on Tuesday evening. He was taken home in an unmarked police vehicle, seated in the back seat and with the hood of his sweatshirt over his head, AFP correspondents at the scene reported.

No signs of violence

The public prosecutor had already announced the man’s release in the afternoon. There is “no basis” for criminal prosecution. The man’s alleged deprivation of liberty was “nonexistent,” he added. The coroner, who examined the 53-year-old woman with Spanish and German nationality, also found no signs of violence, the prosecutor said.







Glady had already referred to “inconsistencies” in the case on Monday. It may not be a “horror scenario” but “unsatisfactory conditions when caring for a sick person,” he told journalists in the evening. Because in contrast to reports from Monday, the woman discovered in Forbach had neither broken bones nor bruises.

Misleading Messages

Police circles had previously said that the German was suspected of having imprisoned and tortured his wife for years. A “torture bench” was discovered in the couple’s apartment. The room in which the alleged victim was discovered was secured. According to the prosecutor, however, the chicken wire on the room windows was apparently used “to prevent the ten cats who lived in the couple’s apartment from escaping”.

The current status of the investigation seems to “lead away from the specter of a bluebeard in the Moselle region,” Glady said on Monday evening, referring to a French fairy tale about a wealthy man who murders his wives. In addition, the first interrogations of the man began on Monday: the husband, who initially denied the crimes he was initially accused of, told the investigators that his wife had cancer and that he was taking care of her.