Political scientist Bonifas: no one believes in Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield

No one believes in the ability of Ukrainian troops to win on the battlefield, said French political scientist Pascal Boniface, reports TASS.

According to him, no one believes that Ukraine will be able to regain its lost territories. The expert noted that Russia has not yet won the conflict, but is already “gaining momentum.” “For [президента РФ Владимира] “Putin’s situation is becoming somewhat clearer,” Boniface believes.

Earlier, the US advised Ukraine to wear down Russian troops with defense. The White House stated that the ultimate goal of the conflict is to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and “Russia’s realization of strategic defeat.”