France | Gas explosion in Paris – at least four injured

The explosion took place in the fifth arrondissement.

French a gas explosion has occurred in the capital Paris, the news agency Reuters and the BMF television channel say.

At least four people have been injured in the incident, whose condition is said to be serious.

The explosion also caused a fire that engulfed the French interior minister by Gérald Darmanin along Rue Saint-Jacques. Police have advised people to avoid the area.

According to the police, the facade of at least one building has collapsed in the explosion.