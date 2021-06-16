“The obligation to wear masks outside will no longer be mandatory, except for certain circumstances, when you gather”: the announcement of the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, at the end of the Council of Ministers, will be operational immediately, “from tomorrow “, The government specified.” Taking into account the results – explained the premier – it is normal to make adjustments to our measures and to some elements of the calendar, while maintaining a high level of vigilance in the coming weeks and in the event of contrary evolution “.

Prime Minister Jean Castex also announced that the end of the curfew will be brought forward by a week, from the end of June to 23, noting that “the situation is improving. And it’s improving faster than we hoped for ».