France | French President Emmanuel Macron: Gérard Depardieu has become the victim of a car chase

In Macron's opinion, the actor should not be stripped of his French knighthood.

French president Emmanuel Macron defends a French actress accused of sexual crimes Gérard Depardieu.

Macron spoke about Deparideu on Wednesday in a TV broadcast, the news agency AFP and The Guardian -magazine.

The actor's reputation has been called into question again a new accusation of rape and a new TV documentary with. In the documentary, inappropriate, sexually tinged comments made by Depardieu were shown.

French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak said last week that Depardieu's actions have disgraced France and he should possibly be stripped of his knighthood and decoration from France's Legion of Honor.

Legion of Honor the decorations are France's most prestigious recognition for work done for France in military or civilian roles. Depardieu received that honor from the president From Jacques Chirac in 1996.

The President of France awards all decorations of the Legion of Honor based on the proposals of the ministers.

News agency AP's According to Depardieu, through his lawyer, he will give up his knighthood voluntarily. However, Macron was still asked for his opinion on the matter on Wednesday.

“I'm never going to participate in a chase. I hate that,” the president said on the France 5 channel.

Macron added that the badge is not a “moral instrument” and that France is proud of Depardieu. He also said that he is a “big admirer” of the actor.

In the year 2017 Macron took the same honor from the film producer From Harvey Weinstein, when he was accused of sexual crimes. Weinstein was later sentenced to prison for his actions.

Other accolades have been taken away from Depardieu recently. French magazine Le Monde reported on December 14 that the Canadian province of Quebec had decided to withdraw the medal it had awarded to Depardieu.

On Monday, the city of Brussels, in turn, announced that it was revoking Depardieu's 2018 award, said The Brussels Times -magazine.

In addition, the Parisian wax museum Musée Grévin announced on Monday that Depardieu's wax statue had been removed from their exhibition. According to AP, the decision was made when the visitors were horrified by the statue in the museum.

Depardieu was charged with rape in 2020 and several women have accused him of sexual harassment and violence. He has denied all the allegations.