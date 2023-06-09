To Berlin’s chagrin, Paris is pushing for nuclear energy to play a leading role in European plans to produce more green technology in Europe.

“France will not give up the competitive advantages of nuclear energy,” Le Maire said at the conclusion of an annual conference of the electricity industry. France has 56 nuclear reactors, which normally supply about 70 percent of France’s energy needs.

At the same meeting, German State Secretary for Economic Affairs Stefan Wenzel previously confirmed that France and Germany “often have different approaches to energy policy, especially with regard to nuclear energy”.

Wenzel further said that Germany accepts other alternatives to fossil fuel energy from other European member states. “What we cannot accept is that nuclear energy is defined as renewable.”

In April, Germany shut down its last three nuclear reactors.

