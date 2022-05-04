France French left-wing parties are agreeing on a historic electoral alliance, seeking to defeat Macron

The parliamentary elections in June will be held in France as the “third round of the presidential election”.

Four The party to the left of France is ending up in the historic electoral alliance in the parliamentary elections in June.

Socialists, Greens, Communists and the far left Jean-Luc Mélenchonin La France insouminen has led to a preliminary agreement on the electoral alliance.

The ratification of the agreement still requires the Socialist Party to approve it at its party meeting on Thursday. There are significant differences between the parties, for example, in their attitudes towards the European Union, but now they are believed to put differences aside.

Acting as a negotiator for the Socialist Party Pierre Jouvet told reporters According to the BBCthat the realization of the electoral alliance will be a significant moment in French politics.

“We believe we are a few hours away from the historic moment that the left has been waiting for years to ask us to join together,” Jouvet said.

French the left has long been fragmented, as evidenced by the presidential election in April.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who enjoyed great popularity among young people in particular, was just third in the first round of the presidential election, just over one percentage point behind the far-right candidate. Marine Le Peniin.

There has been a particular crisis in France in recent years in the Socialist Party, represented by its President from 2012 to 2017. François Hollande. Hollande was historically unpopular in his post. Candidate for the Socialists in the April elections Anne Hidalgo received only 1.75 percent support.

Mélenchon, who founded his own party, resigned from the Socialists in 2008.

In June presidential elections will be held in France “Third round of presidential elections”where the decisive factor is whether Macron La République En Marche, who has been elected President for a second term, will also have a majority in Parliament.

Experts have previously suggested that the hope of a decentralized left in the election is precisely to join forces against Macron.

According to current polls, support for the United Left would be about the same as for the Macron party. The third party fighting for a majority seat is the National Alliance led by Le Pen.

The first round of the French parliamentary elections will take place on 12 June.