France | French authorities arrested two well-known directors – accused of sexual abuse

France|Actress Judith Godrèche has accused Jacquot and Doillon of rape and sexual abuse.

French the authorities have arrested well-known film directors Benoît Jacquot’s and by Jacques Doillon for questioning, says news agency AFP. Directors are accused of sexual abuse.

Female actor Judith Godrèche has accused Jacquot and Doillon of raping and sexually abusing her when she was 14 years old. Both men deny the allegations.

In February, French media reported that Godrèche filed criminal charges against Jacquot and Doillon for raping a minor.

After Godrèche, other well-known actresses have also spoken about their experiences. Godrèche’s revelations have started a discussion in France about sexual abuse that has taken place under the guise of making art.