France France’s exceptional night frosts caused severe damage to vineyards and orchards, estimated to be the worst in decades

Night temperatures in France dropped to as much as six degrees below zero. Attempts were made to fight frost damage with campfires and helicopters.

French fries winegrowers suffered major devastation from last week’s night frosts. Night temperatures in Bordeaux, Brittany and the Rhône Valley, among others, fell sharply to minus and up to six degrees below zero.

Freezing weather is expected to cause significant damage to the country’s wine harvest in key wine-growing areas. The disadvantages are exacerbated by the fact that the previous weeks were warm compared to the season, so the shoots of the vines were already in good growth.

“The shoots crumble like glass because there is no water inside. They are completely dry and dead, ”said a wine grower living in the Graves area near Bordeaux. Dominique Guignard said.

Herault’n Secretary-General of the FNSEA Derome Despey estimates that the devastation is the worst in decades.

“The frost wreaked havoc in 1991, 1997 and 2003, but I believe this outweighs all of them,” he says.

In the region of Brittany, which produces the finest white wines in the country, the harvest is expected to be no more than half of normal. The Champagne region also suffered extensive damage.

Farmers tried to fight frost on the coldest nights by burning campfires and outdoor fires near their vines. The habit is common in the spring cold. Some rented helicopters to create an airflow that would keep the heat close to the ground.

The burning of the campfires was so widespread that a smoke mattress formed over the city of Lyon.

Also many fruit tree growers suffer from frost damage.

French Minister for Agriculture Julien Denormandie visited the Loire Valley last week to see the situation.

“This is an extremely violent event that has caused extremely great damage,” he said.

The government has declared an “agricultural catastrophe”, which means that financial support will be provided to farmers.

Winegrowers have also suffered from the coronavirus epidemic as global demand for wine has declined. Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin the administration also imposed import duties on European wines during its term.