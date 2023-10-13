France | France raised its alert level to the highest level after the Islamist school attack

A teacher died in the school stabbing that happened on Friday. In addition, two people were wounded.

At least one person died on Friday in a school stabbing in the city of Arras in northeastern France. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter. In addition, two people were injured in the attack.

According to media reports, the person who died in the attack was a French teacher and the injured physical education teacher. The other injured person was a school guard.

President of France Emmanuel Macron condemned the act as “barbaric Islamist terrorism”.

Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman said France had raised its alert level to the highest level because, according to Darman, the Arras attack had links to events in the Middle East. However, according to Darmanin, raising the alert level is not related to any specific threat.

Earlier, Macron urged the French not to “bring the Israel-Hamas conflict home.” Even then, a police source had told Reuters that there was no evidence that the stabbing had anything to do with the situation in Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) visited the venue on Friday.

Suspect according to AFP, the attacker was already on the watch list of potentially dangerous persons before the attack. According to Reuters security sources, his older brother is serving a prison sentence. He has had connections with Islamist violence networks.

According to French news channel BFM TV, quoted by Reuters, the attacker is around 20 years old and a former student of the school, who has now been arrested. According to police information, the attacker is from Chechnya.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office is responsible for investigating the case.

582 schools in France are currently under heightened security measures due to the Hamas attack on Israel.