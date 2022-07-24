France | France orders shops to keep their front doors closed under threat of a fine: to avoid wasting energy

In the next few days, another decree will be issued in France, which prohibits the use of illuminated advertisements in cities from 1 am to 6 am.

Tradespeoplewho keep their doors closed even when the air conditioning or heating is running inside, may in the future receive a fine of up to 750 euros in France.

Among other things, the minister responsible for energy conservation Agnés Pannier-Runacher said in a radio interview on Sunday that open doors increase energy consumption by up to a fifth, “which is absurd”.

Pannier-Runacher said that in the next few days he will also issue another regulation, which will prohibit the use of illuminated advertisements in cities from 1 am to 6 am. However, the ban does not apply to railway stations and airports. The size of the agglomeration has no effect, but the ban applies to everyone.

Violators of the new prohibitions are not immediately remembered with fines, but with education. However, if it doesn’t work, you have to dig a hole.