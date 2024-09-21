France | France got a new government after months of wrangling

France|Under the leadership of conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier, the French administration is moving in a more right-wing direction.

French president Emmanuel Macron has appointed a new prime minister Michel Barnier led by the government, the president’s office is reported. Under the leadership of the conservative Barnier, the French administration is moving in a more right-wing direction.

There has been 2.5 months of hand-wringing over the country’s political direction after the parliamentary elections produced a stalemate. Barnier was appointed prime minister just over two weeks ago.

The government’s first task is to put together the 2025 budget proposal. Barnier has characterized the economic situation in France as very serious.

Barnier’s challenge was to put together a government that would survive a no-confidence vote in parliament. The left-wing politicians of the opposition have already declared that they will try to overthrow the government.