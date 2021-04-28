France France arrests seven Italians protected for decades who were convicted in Italy of far-right terrorist attacks

The detainees are former members of far-left terrorist organizations, including the Red Brigades. They have been convicted of terrorism in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s.

France has arrested seven Italian left-wing terrorists after protecting them for decades, news agencies say.

The detainees are former members of far-left terrorist organizations, including the Red Brigades. They have been convicted of terrorism in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s.

Italy had long tried to get France to extradite them, but France has offered them asylum.

A socialist who served as President of France in the 1980s François Mitterrand granted protection to Italian left-wing radicals on the condition that they renounce violence.

The situation has rubbed between countries. Italy has asked France to extradite more than 200 people.

Arrested had committed acts of violence in Italy between the late 1960s and the early 1980s. At that time, hundreds of people died in the terror of extremist movements in Italy.

Red brigades have been charged with numerous murders, including the former Italian prime minister Aldo Moron abduction and murder in 1978.

French president Emmanuel Macronin The Chancellery said Wednesday’s arrests were preceded by months of negotiations between Italy and France.

The Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi praised the action taken by France, as in Italy the crimes have not been forgotten.

Relations between France and Italy have improved since Draghi became prime minister in February.