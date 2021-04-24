Authorities are investigating whether there is any link between the episode and religious extremism. For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the relatives of the administrative employee who was stabbed on Friday.

This Saturday, the French authorities detained a fourth person for questioning about the attack in which a foreigner stabbed an administrative employee of the Rambouillet Police, on the outskirts of Paris.

The police officers had already detained the suspect’s father and a couple who would have hosted him since Friday. Investigators are seeking to determine whether the four arrested have information to help uncover whether or not there is a possible link between the attack and religious extremism.

The investigation stemmed from the attack on Friday, April 23, in which a 37-year-old Tunisian stabbed Stéphanie, a police administrative assistant and mother of two teenagers, twice in the throat. She had left her office to extend the parking meter time. The attack occurred at the entrance to the station in Rambouillet. The police officers responded by shooting the man, who died instantly.

Police cordon off a police station, after a fatal attack on a corps officer, in Rambouillet, France, on Friday, April 23, 2021. © Bertrand Guay / AFP

The authorities are investigating whether there is any link to the religious extremists, although they have not spoken of any specific motive for the attack. A source told the AFP agency that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is great, in Arabic). In fact, the case is in the hands of the head of the National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office, Jean-François Ricard, who only confirmed that the attacker did make “comments”, but did not specify which ones. Ricard added that he was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly, although he had previously said that the attacker had guarded the police station in advance.

So far it is only known that the suspect was identified by French officials as Djamel G. and that he had no criminal or radicalization record. There is also information that the man arrived in France in 2009 without having his papers in order and, eleven years later, he obtained residency in the country. He had recently moved to Rambouillet, where he worked as a delivery man.

Emmanuel Macron visited the victim’s relatives

Upon his return from Chad, where he attended the funeral of President Idriss Déby, Emmanuel Macron visited Stéphanie’s husband. This 49-year-old woman lived in Thoiry, a town 30 kilometers north of Rambouillet. The French president’s office said Macron wanted to “show support and solidarity with the family.”

Meanwhile, more people kept arriving at the Rambouillet police station to leave bouquets of flowers for the officers guarding the street where Stéphanie was stabbed.

A woman delivers flowers to a police officer to take to the police station where an officer was stabbed to death on Friday in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris. Picture taken on Saturday, April 24, 2021. © Michel Euler / AP

In addition, the French Government held an emergency meeting. Prime Minister Jean Castex met with the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, with the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, and with the heads of the Armed Forces, for two hours.

Darmanin will present a bill to strengthen the anti-terrorism law, Laurent Nuñez, national intelligence coordinator, told BFMTV.

“(The police) know that we have a difficult fight against Islamist terrorism. The fighting will not stop tomorrow or the next day, ”Darmanin said after meeting with the police in the Breton town of Quimper, where he was visiting.

For his part, hours after the attack occurred, Macron posted on his Twitter account that they would not give up “in the fight against Islamist terrorism.”

With AFP, AP and Reuters