Fourth night of riots in France. Despite the heavy security presence, the closure of transport lines and President Emmanuel Macron’s call for parents to keep their teenage children at home, at least 471 people were arrested across the country on Friday night, he said. said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

Despite incidents of looting, vandalism and clashes with police, Darmanin said the violence was of a “much lesser intensity” than the previous night, when more than 900 people were arrested. The situation was calmer in Paris but, according to local media, there were chaotic scenes in the cities of Lyon and Marseille, where a supermarket was looted after an arson attack.

The riots, sparked by the killing of a 17-year-old by police in Nanterre during a traffic check, were also reported in French overseas territories, including French Guiana in South America and the Caribbean island of Martinique.

Across France, some 45,000 police officers, including special units, were deployed on Friday. To quell the violence, Darmanin has asked for the suspension of bus and tram services throughout the country from 9 pm until further notice. In Paris, however, the Metro was still in operation. The sale of fireworks, petrol cans and flammable and chemical products has been banned.

In major cities such as Lyon, Marseille and Strasbourg, rallies and events have been banned, as reported by the broadcaster France Info. President Macron called an emergency meeting on Friday but decided not to declare a state of emergency. However, he has launched an appeal to parents to prevent their teenagers from participating in violent protests. A third of those arrested on Thursday night were very young, Macron said.

Prosecutors on Thursday opened a formal manslaughter investigation against the police officer accused of shooting the teenager. The agent is in custody, the Nanterre public prosecutor’s office said. Nahel will be buried on Saturday, Nanterre mayor Patrick Jarry said.

The killing – which was caught on video and suggests the officer was not in immediate danger – sparked outrage in France and renewed allegations of excessive police violence, especially in poorer neighbourhoods.

The images of burning cars and rioters confronting the police in the French suburbs recall the conflicts of past years.

French politicians are haunted by the specter of unrest in 2005, when three weeks of violent riots rocked the nation following the deaths of two young men chased by police.