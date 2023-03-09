France found a crack in the Penly nuclear reactor

The EDF electrical company, in a review of the Penly nuclear plant in Normandy, found a “major crack” in an emergency pipeline used to flood the reactor with water in the event of a nuclear accident, assured the National Nuclear Authority (ASN).

This crack was detected in the penny reactor 1in a pipe used in emergency cases to flood the reactor with water in the event of a nuclear accident. It is known that the crack was due to corrosion that was identified in 2021; however, these cracks were much smaller and appeared in other types of pipes.

“There won’t be massive reactor shutdowns for months, but it will have an impact in terms of the duration of the shutdowns.”affirmed Julien Collet, deputy general director of the ASN, for AFP.

It is not the first time that the EDF finds flaws in its nuclear power plants, Therefore, it will be forced to review its control strategy over the 56 reactors, since 16 of them have been identified with this problem.

In 2022, nuclear power reached its lowest levels in its history and has increased the loss of the electric company. Although EDF considered itself “out of a crisis situation” in November, Penly’s new rift casts doubt on this.

