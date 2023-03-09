Saturday, March 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France found a crack in the Penly nuclear reactor

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2023
in World
0
France found a crack in the Penly nuclear reactor


close

Crack in nuclear plant

The ASN found a crack in Penly 1.

The ASN found a crack in Penly 1.

Since 2021, EFE has found faults in its power plants.

The EDF electrical company, in a review of the Penly nuclear plant in Normandy, found a “major crack” in an emergency pipeline used to flood the reactor with water in the event of a nuclear accident, assured the National Nuclear Authority (ASN).

See also  The Department of Health Abu Dhabi and “Malfi” adopt artificial intelligence techniques to predict potential health risks for patients

This crack was detected in the penny reactor 1in a pipe used in emergency cases to flood the reactor with water in the event of a nuclear accident. It is known that the crack was due to corrosion that was identified in 2021; however, these cracks were much smaller and appeared in other types of pipes.

“There won’t be massive reactor shutdowns for months, but it will have an impact in terms of the duration of the shutdowns.”affirmed Julien Collet, deputy general director of the ASN, for AFP.

It is not the first time that the EDF finds flaws in its nuclear power plants, Therefore, it will be forced to review its control strategy over the 56 reactors, since 16 of them have been identified with this problem.

(It may interest you: Some 1,200 migrants have arrived in Lampedusa in the last 24 hours alone).

In 2022, nuclear power reached its lowest levels in its history and has increased the loss of the electric company. Although EDF considered itself “out of a crisis situation” in November, Penly’s new rift casts doubt on this.

See also  Data centers move into space to mitigate power consumption and pollution

More news

Laura Camila Ramos
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#France #crack #Penly #nuclear #reactor

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
May God help us 7: the previews (plot and cast) of the ninth episode

May God help us 7: the previews (plot and cast) of the ninth episode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result