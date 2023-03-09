France found a crack in the Penly nuclear reactor

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The ASN found a crack in Penly 1.
The ASN found a crack in Penly 1.
Since 2021, EFE has found faults in its power plants.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The EDF electrical company, in a review of the Penly nuclear plant in Normandy, found a “major crack” in an emergency pipeline used to flood the reactor with water in the event of a nuclear accident, assured the National Nuclear Authority (ASN).
This crack was detected in the penny reactor 1in a pipe used in emergency cases to flood the reactor with water in the event of a nuclear accident. It is known that the crack was due to corrosion that was identified in 2021; however, these cracks were much smaller and appeared in other types of pipes.
“There won’t be massive reactor shutdowns for months, but it will have an impact in terms of the duration of the shutdowns.”affirmed Julien Collet, deputy general director of the ASN, for AFP.
It is not the first time that the EDF finds flaws in its nuclear power plants, Therefore, it will be forced to review its control strategy over the 56 reactors, since 16 of them have been identified with this problem.
(It may interest you: Some 1,200 migrants have arrived in Lampedusa in the last 24 hours alone).
In 2022, nuclear power reached its lowest levels in its history and has increased the loss of the electric company. Although EDF considered itself “out of a crisis situation” in November, Penly’s new rift casts doubt on this.
More news
Laura Camila Ramos
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#France #crack #Penly #nuclear #reactor
Leave a Reply