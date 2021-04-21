Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In a devastating blow to the “Born Dead” project, with no point in it, except to create a rift in world football, represented in a wonderful legal and legitimate manner in the European Union Football Championships “UEFA”, which aims to reform the preliminary role of the “Champions League”, during In the next two years, the six English clubs participating in the establishment of the Super League project “Sue Burleg”, among 12 major European clubs, retreated and announced their withdrawal from this new tournament.

The beginning was in Manchester City, through an official statement of the club, and then followed in a few hours by similar decisions for the other five English clubs: Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool, thus breaking the “contract” of English clubs that represented half of the “striking power” of this new Super League, which It seems that he will not see the light at all, according to the French magazine, France Football, in light of speculation of new withdrawals affecting other clubs in Italy and Spain. Indeed, Barcelona club linked approval of its continuation in this project to the need for approval by the general assembly of the club first.

“France Football” magazine wrote under the title “The Super Fall”, saying that the decision of the English clubs was wise, because they preferred to respond to the calls of their broad fans, some of which took place in demonstrations condemning their participation in this strange project.

“France Football” added that English clubs decided to listen to the voice of reason emanating from their fans, and justified their approval at the outset of this project, as they had imagined that they would be able to protect the clubs and find solutions to ensure financial stability for these clubs, in light of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic that struck The entire global economy, not just football.