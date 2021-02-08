The leading sports magazine France Football will feature a photo of FC Barcelona striker, Argentinean Lionel Messi, wearing a PSG shirt on the cover. This on Monday, February 8, reported on website editions.

The 33-year-old striker’s contract with the Spanish club, signed in 2017, expires in the summer.

The journalists of the publication found out from the players of the Parisian club their attitude to the potential transfer of the Argentinean. PSG forward Angel Di Maria admitted that he would be very happy.

“I could not ask for more from football,” the magazine quotes the words of PSG striker Argentinean Angel Di Maria. Brazilian forward Neymar also announced his dream of playing alongside Messi. And the new head coach of the Parisians, Messi’s compatriot, Mauricio Pochettino, at his first press conference, noted that the team would be glad to see the best player in the world.

On February 16, Barcelona will play their first match against PSG in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Earlier, on January 31, it became known that Barcelona striker Lionel Messi intends to sue the club’s management after leaking information about his salary in the media.

Earlier, the Spanish media released data on Messi’s salary: in four years, according to the document, he will earn € 555 million. € 138 million per season – fixed, plus bonuses. About € 115 million was paid as lifting costs for the signing of the agreement. Almost € 78 million are loyalty bonuses.

Earlier on January 31, it became known that FC Barcelona will file a lawsuit against the newspaper El Mundo, which has disclosed the terms of the contract with Messi.