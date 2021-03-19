Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Manchester United of England managed to clinch a difficult victory with a goal from rival AC Milan at its home in San Siro, in the second leg of the 16th round of the European League “Europa League”, after the first leg of the “Old Trafford” game ended in a 1-1 draw.

In a report by France Football magazine on its website, about the match, she said: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should thank the midfielder Paul Pogba, because he had the first credit for this difficult victory, and after 3 minutes of his descent at the start of the second half, he succeeded in scoring his team’s goal. The only one, although he is returning from injury, after a long absence that lasted more than a full month.

The magazine added: Pogba is the “password” in winning, after his team failed for a full run, completely unable to score the net of Milan goalkeeper Donnaruma, but the “Red Devils” were the most vulnerable to serious attacks, as happened in the 41st and 44th minutes, and had it not been for the ingenuity of Henderson, a goalkeeper. “United”, there would have been other words.

The magazine added that Solskjaer, who was greatly disappointed in his players during the first half, was forced to risk the participation of Paul Pogba, who returned from injury, and was a successful choice despite his risk of not completing the readiness of the French star, and the danger of his involvement for a full half.

The magazine said: Pogba is the “big winner” in the match, and it was called “Pogbak” in reference to his wonderful return after a long absence. The magazine flirted with his capabilities, saying: He went one way, and turned the match upside down, with his skills, strength, calmness, accuracy of his passes and his goal, This is how we saw “United” in the absence of Pogba, then we saw “United” completely another in his presence.

Pioli, the Milan coach, tried to save the situation through the Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the former player of “United”. He pushed him in the 65th minute, perhaps he could score a 1-1 draw, and Ibrahimovic almost scored with a ballistic missile that Henderson saved in the 74th minute.

As for the biggest loser in the match, it is Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan goalkeeper, who bears a large part of the responsibility, in the exclusion of his team from the tournament, because in Pogba’s goal he did not read the game well, ending his team’s hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals.