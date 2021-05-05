Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French magazine France Football stated, on its website, that Paris Saint-Germain did not provide what it deserves to reach the final match of the Champions League, due to Manchester City’s two goals superior to Algerian star Riad Mahrez.

She said: It is difficult to provide an achievement against a strong competitor, and without having stars who are able to make a difference, due to their tendency to individualism and lack of team play, especially in the offensive third.

She added: It was a painful night for Saint Germain, and the two backs were still in place and not doing the defensive or offensive support as they should. And a technical captain “you mean the coach” did not make the right decisions in the opponent’s half, and many mistakes were made by the Parisians, and for this they did not deserve in any way to qualify for the final match.

In another context, the magazine said: The biggest winner in the match is the Algerian star Riad Mehrez, who described it as a “violent current” or “high wave”, and commented: After the direct free kick that hit Saint Germain in the 2-1 first leg, Here he shines again, scoring the two goals of his team in the second leg in the 11th and 63rd minutes, and was present in a wonderful way and moving everywhere on the field in defense and attack.

By the way, the magazine awarded him a score of 8-10, and Mahrez had touched the ball 81 times, which is second in the ranking of his team’s players.

The magazine described him as a constant inconvenience to St. Germain’s defense, as well as a fatal poison, and he is the most dangerous “Citizen” player.

As for the biggest loser in the match, it is all the Paris players due to the large number of individual mistakes they committed during the two halves.