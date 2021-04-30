Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo) in a report on the “shock and awe” meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League, which ended with a wonderful “Remontada” from Pep Guardiola’s battalion, converting a loss with a goal into a two-goal victory, “France magazine” wrote Futbol, ​​under the title: “A painful blow to City in the head of St. Germain.” The magazine said that City’s victory in the first-leg match at the “Princes Park” stadium in the French capital brings it closer to securing a place in the final match of the tournament, and the magazine quoted statistics for the Opta site for statistics and records, in which it said that City had not lost at all during the 4 encounters in which it met With Saint-Germain in European competitions (Champions League and Europa League), as he won twice and drew twice. As for the biggest winner in this match, it is according to the magazine – the shrewd Pep Guardiola, who showed confidence and patience despite the lackluster start of his team, and did not seek to make broad changes in the formation of the team, but gave confidence to his basic formation and did not make any change until after an hour had passed. From the match when the player knocked out Joao Cancelo and put on Zinchenko instead. The magazine added that Guardiola’s patience and confidence also appeared in his pursuit of a good strategy that allowed him to return to England with a largely reassuring result. As for the biggest loser in this match is Kylian Mbappe, who did little throughout the match, except for a dangerous cross that Verratti did not improve his reception or He deposited her goal, and Mbappe disappeared most of the match and did not succeed in escaping from the supervision imposed on him, and it seemed clear that he was incomplete fitness, as well as his extreme nervousness in the last minutes of the match, and the difference between what he presented against Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and his lackluster performance against City The team that deservedly won.