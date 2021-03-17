Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

“France Football” magazine praised the performance of the “Pep Guardiola” battalion in its match against Borussia Moenchengladbach, in the second leg of the 16th round of the “Champions League” Champions League, and said: The mission was accomplished in the first 18 minutes with a missile from Kevin De Bruyne, the team captain, in the 12th minute. And followed by a second goal by Gundogan, 6 minutes after the first, to facilitate the task of “City” throughout the match.

And the magazine added, saying: “City” spent the evening “the goodness of the eye and the peace of mind”, due to the stark difference, the missed opportunities of the players, and the control of the Citizen completely fell into disuse, and the goal of Gundogan ended the match early, and the players of Gladbach were disappointed.

Incidentally, Gundogan’s goal is his third in the championship this season, while his scoring tally with the team, in various competitions, has reached 15 goals, a number that no other City player has reached this season.

The magazine praised De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, and Fodin’s technical skills, and said: The second half of the match turned into an “exhibition match” or something like pre-season matches, more than a “Champions League match”. Even in the second half, Monchengladbach’s chances diminished completely. Guardiola’s men tightened their possession of the ball by 66% on average, and indicated that Kevin De Bruyne was the biggest winner in the match, which he fought as captain of the team, and scored a wonderful early goal that reassured his teammates.

The magazine quoted Pep Guardiola’s comments, after the match, in which he said: My team made the task easy on itself, by scoring two early goals, and the performance of all the players impressed me, and when you hit your strike early, things became completely easy after that, we controlled the match from beginning to end.

Guardiola described the “Champions League” matches as a “trap”, which is why one should be cautious about them. He praised all the players who took the match very seriously and with complete focus, after the two beautiful goals that were scored in the beginning.

As for the global Goal website in its French version, it wrote under the title “One-way match”: The English international Foden’s chance in the seventh minute of the match was the first warning. Then came the turn of the Belgian captain de Bruyne on this night, to decide to put an end to excitement and anticipation. With a shell, Moenchengladbach’s goalkeeper Sumer could not do anything towards it, and after less than 6 minutes, Fodin broke through the opponent’s defense, and passed the ball to Gundogan, to score the second and final goal of the match, and Moenchengladbach tried to return to the match through his striker Marcus Thuram, but without Feasibility.

He added: The second half witnessed wholesale wasting goals from Riyad Mahrez in minutes 65, 68, 89 and 93, and from Bernard Silva in the 67th minute. Guardiola took advantage of the ease of the match in making the five changes, so he removed Rodrigo, Cansello, Gondgan, Robin Diaz and Bernardo Silva, and replaced them with Fernandinho and Zincchenko. Raheem Sterling, Emerc Laporte and Sergio Aguero, in just 12 minutes, between the 63rd and the 75th minute.

The site concluded his comment by saying: Guardiola is thinking from now about the upcoming confrontations, the various tournaments in which the team participates, and for this he is keen to rest the players, and well manage the rotation process. Next Saturday, he has a match against Everton in the England Cup, and he is still competing in the League Cup, and his goal The biggest is the four championships: the Premier League, the England Cup, the League Cup and the Champions League.