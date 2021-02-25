Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

“France Football” magazine, on its website, praised Manchester City’s performance in its match against German Monchengladbach, in the first leg of the 16th round of the Champions League, noting that this is City’s 19 consecutive victory in the various competitions in which the team participates.

And she wrote under the title: “Sky Blue easily imposes its control, and opens the door to the price of the final.” Whether the match is in Manchester or Bucharest, nothing changes for the “Citizen”, they are with the same strength and desire to win, are confident in their powers, and they scored a logical victory 2- Zero for Monchengladbach, who is unable to score, or create chances at Puskas Stadium.

The magazine pointed out that the “City” players are like machines that cannot be damaged or damaged, and that they continue their wonderful condition that they started several months ago, and punished their opponent, who from the first moment in the match seemed to be a new prey for Guardiola’s men.

The magazine added that the biggest winner in the match is Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo, who made the first goal from a wonderful pass by his compatriot Bernardo Silva, who put his head in the net in the 29th minute, and flirted with him, saying: He is a unique talent who is good at the left-back position, although he plays with his right, Fast and has a superior ability to attack and defend the enemy, and it is difficult to find someone better than him in his position in Europe.

As for the biggest loser in the game, according to the magazine, it was Monchengladbach as a whole, who lacked creativity, innovation, speed and effectiveness in the last shot, and it is enough that he did not hit the “City” goal throughout the match with only one ball!