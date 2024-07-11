An iA fire broke out on Thursday in the spire of the Gothic cathedral in the French city of Rouen (Normandy, northwest), where restoration work is currently underway, an event that has evoked, in varying degrees, the serious fire at Notre Dame de Paris in April 2019.

Share The spire of the cathedral of the French city of Rouen, in the Normandy region. Photo:EFE/President of Normandy and Seine-Maritime via X

Thick smoke rose from a platform where the work was being carried out, according to television images, although some witnesses indicated that the smoke had lost intensity around 12:30 local time.

Several fire brigades arrived quickly and the square in front of the cathedral was closed to the public. The prefecture asked “people not to go to the site so that the rescuers can work.”

“A fire has started in the spire of Rouen Cathedral. The origin is unknown at the moment. All public resources are mobilized“, said the city’s mayor, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, in X.

The Seine-Maritime prefecture told AFP that “the fire broke out at the tip of the arrow, which is not made of wood but of metal, currently under restoration.”

Rouen Cathedral is a Gothic building that was built in successive phases between the 13th and 15th centuries.

The arrow that suffered the fire is 151 meters long and dates back to the 19th century, when it was rebuilt in cast iron after the original, made of wood, was destroyed in a fire caused by lightning.