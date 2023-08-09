Eleven people are missing after a A fire broke out around 6.30 this morning in a facility for people with disabilities in northeastern France. Another 17 people were evacuated from the facility in Wintzenheim, near Colmar, in Alsace. One person was injured.

The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, confirmed that the facility housed people with disabilities and that the operations of the rescuers continue. The prefecture specified that there was a group of adults from Nancy and that the fire was soon controlled, but 300 square meters of the 500 of the structure were affected by the flames.

11 people who are missing are now considered “probably deceased”, confirmed Christophe Marot of the Haut-Rhin prefecture, quoted by Bfmtv. “Unfortunately there are not many doubts: all these people were present in the structure and were not able to leave”, he said, confirming that “the search continues”.

There French Prime Minister Borne will go to the site of the fire. You will be accompanied by the Minister of Solidarity and Families, Aurore Berge. “After the terrible fire last night in Wintzenheim, I go to the scene with Aurore Bergé – Borne said -. My first thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones”. Borne thanked the firefighters for their work.

“In Wintzenheim the flames devastated a lodging that housed people with disabilities and their companions. In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts go to the victims, the injured and their loved ones”. As Emmanuel Macron. The French president thanks “our security forces and our mobilized rescue services”.