France, fire in Rouen Cathedral. A spire on fire

A fire has broken out in the spire of Rouen Cathedral in Normandy, in northern France. The Bfmtv broadcaster reported this by broadcasting images of a long column of smoke coming out of the spire of the cathedral. The causes of the fire, which is still ongoing, have not yet been disclosed. The mayor of the city, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, wrote on ‘X’ that ”all public resources are being mobilized” and that ”the causes of the fire ”in progress in the spire of Rouen cathedral” are ”unknown at the moment”.

At the time of the fire, renovation work was underway on the cathedral spire, as Bfmtv explains. The cathedral was evacuated for safety reasons and emergency services are present on site, the Normandy prefecture explained on ‘X’. A security perimeter has been created around the cathedral. “It is a complex site because of the height with very significant scaffolding structures,” Richard Duplat, chief architect of historical monuments, told Tendance Ouest.