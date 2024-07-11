France | Fire in historic Rouen cathedral – building evacuated

France|The fire broke out in the tower of the cathedral.

of Rouen a fire broke out in the cathedral on Thursday, reports news agency Reuters. The cathedral has been evacuated. No one is known to have been injured in the fire.

The police have cordoned off the area surrounding the cathedral. According to the French media, there are more than 60 rescuers and more than 30 fire engines.

A thick cloud of dark smoke could be seen rising from the tower of the cathedral earlier. At half past three in the afternoon Finnish time, the news agency Reuters reported that the smoke cloud was no longer visible.

Fire caught fire in the cathedral tower. The cathedral’s tower had been surrounded by scaffolding and a white blanket for several weeks. Restoration work had been done in the tower.

The cause of the fire is not a French news channel BFM’s as yet known. Le Figaro according to the report, the fire could have started in connection with the restoration work carried out in the tower.

Mayor of Rouen Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol write a message service in Xthat all public resources are directed to fire control.

The cathedral tower was consecrated Le Monde into use in 1876. It replaced the previous tower, which was destroyed by fire in 1822.

The news is updated.