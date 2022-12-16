Ten people died, including five children, and fourteen were injured in a fire that broke out in a building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon. This was reported by the French prefecture, specifying that of the injured, four are in serious condition. The flames broke out shortly after three in the morning and required the intervention of nearly 170 firefighters. The origin is “unknown”.

Fires in Vaulx-en-Velin: ce que l’on sait à 7h30 pic.twitter.com/3xrLGd8Lpz — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 16, 2022