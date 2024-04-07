Three people died in a fire that hit an eight-storey building in eastern Paris overnight. The fire broke out in rue de Charonne in the eleventh arrondissement, in an apartment located on the seventh and penultimate floor of a building. Over eighty men were used to put out the flames, according to what was reported by the firefighters and the police. The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. A message of condolence was spread on X by the municipality of Paris.

“I address all my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and I want to ensure the total support of the municipality which stands by their side” added the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, in a message sent to France Press. “I also express all my gratitude to the firefighters who quickly intervened and were able to contain the fire.”