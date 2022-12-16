France, serious fire in a building in Lyon. 10 dead including 5 children

A terrible balance, the one that follows the serious fire that broke out in a seven-story building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon in France. Ten people died, including five children, the broadcaster Bfmtv reports, explaining that four other people are in very serious conditions, while ten are slightly injured.

About 170 firefighters and 65 fire engines attended the scene of the tragedy. The origin of the fire, according to the French Prefecture, is currently “unknown”.

#fires to @vaulxenvelin69 dans un immeuble d’habitation on Friday 16 December 2022.

Situation point at 06h30 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FioOtXvCdI — Préfet de région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et du Rhône (@prefetrhone) December 16, 2022

