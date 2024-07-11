Paris (dpa)

Fire officials in the French city of Rouen announced yesterday that a fire that broke out earlier in the great tower of the city’s cathedral has been extinguished.

Construction workers discovered the fire while working on the cathedral’s tower and sounded the alarm.

The fire broke out at a height of 120 meters.

The fire brigade, several fire engines and dozens of firefighters arrived, and they climbed up the cathedral tower via a giant ladder.

A black cloud of smoke covered the area and could be seen from a distance.

The authorities evacuated the cathedral and cordoned off the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, said Nicolas Meyer-Rossignol, mayor of Rouen.

There were no reports of injuries.