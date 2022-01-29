France, feud at the Le Pen house: niece Marion quits Aunt Marine looks to Zemmour

There is no doubt that the most painful blows are the unexpected ones and that come from those closest to us. This is why Marine Le Pen speaks of the betrayal of her niece, whom she “raised” with her sister, as a “brutal, violent” blow. In the middle of the electoral campaign for the presidential elections, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen he took a slap in the face, both on a personal and a political-strategic level. The grandson Marion Marechal he will not support her and is even thinking of lending his support to his rival, the polemicist Eric Zemmour: accuses his aunt of constant ideological and political reversals; while she sees in the controversial polemicist “much progress” towards acquiring a presidential “posture, tone and gravitas”. The 32-year-old former MP, a very influential personality in the nationalist right, confided that she has not yet made a final decision on support for Zemmour but she said she was “certain” that her aunt will not be able to count on her support; and she actually adds that if so far she has hesitated to throw her heart over the obstacle it is precisely because she does not want to “renew the feuds” in the clan. “The coherence, the vision, the strategy mean that I am moving towards Eric Zemmour, that’s for sure. But there is a family question”.

The announcement of Marion, a former member of the former National Front (Fn) who became Rassemblement National (Rn), is in fact a new tear in the already troubled ‘saga’ of the Le Pen-Marechal family. Marine Le Pen – who has already broken up with her father, 93-year-old Jean-Marie, who criticized her for wanting to bring the party too much to the center of her to get votes – doesn’t hide that she feels hurt. Also because paradoxically Zemmour, champion of anti-Islam and anti-migrant campaigns, you accuse her of having moved too far to the left; and Marechal thinks just like Zemmour: according to Le Parisien, she reproaches her for having abandoned the commitment to take France out of the euro and repeal the law that authorizes gay marriages.

Marine-Marion, a rift that has been going on for years

Relations between the two women have been notoriously complex and tormented for several years, but Marechal’s decision to turn his back on his aunt has evidently surprised the historic far-right leader. “If I told you I don’t mind, no one would believe me. I have a particular story with Marion: I raised her in the first years of her life. So now obviously it’s violent, brutal, it’s hard for me. You are never ready for such a thing. “Among other things, in recent months the niece, director of the Institute of Social, Economic and Political Sciences (Issep) in Lyon, had hoped for a unique candidacy from the far right. , that of the personality in an advantageous position between Le Pen and Zemmour. The young woman considers Zemmour “an interesting man for public debate” while he considers Le Pen’s political project not free from limitations and criticisms.

France, latest polls: Le Pen in second place behind Macron

According to the latest election poll, Le Pen is in second place, with 18% of the voting intentions, behind the outgoing president Emmanuel Macron, in the lead with 24% of the votes.. In third place is the candidate of the conservative right of Les Republicains, Valerie Pecresse, with 16%, while Zemmour remains steady at 12.5%. As for Marechal, who left politics in 2017 to create the school of political studies, she too is thinking of the elections, but of the legislative ones: after The wedding in September with Vincenzo Sofo, the MEP of Fratelli d’Italia, she is pregnant at the fourth month of pregnancy. Her birth is scheduled for the month of April, when there will be a vote; and she doesn’t hide that she is tickled by “a truly feminist battle”, campaigning while she’s pregnant. “If I support Eric, it won’t be just to peep and say hello.”